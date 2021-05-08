Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells $274,500.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGFV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 400.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

