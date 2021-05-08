BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.68.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC opened at $48.43 on Friday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $529,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $36,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $24,518,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.