BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 80,240 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

