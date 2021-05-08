BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. BioDelivery Sciences International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,216. The company has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.