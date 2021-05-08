Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNGO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 16,195,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,188,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

