BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $170.77

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.77, but opened at $161.51. BioNTech shares last traded at $160.35, with a volume of 145,844 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.86 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

