BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of BTCM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,086. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and owns BTC.com, a cryptocurrency wallet. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021.

