Bitcoin Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $322.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 182% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $96,762.82 and approximately $322.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027958 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001192 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.