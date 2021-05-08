Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $12.58 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.58 or 0.00021264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $98,815.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001171 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002152 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 159,159 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.