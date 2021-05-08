Bitradio Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $93,333.36 and $39.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $870.20 or 0.01488843 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,983,742 coins and its circulating supply is 9,983,738 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

