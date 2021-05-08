Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,456. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.67 million and a PE ratio of -64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$4.15.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.