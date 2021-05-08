BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. JMP Securities raised their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

