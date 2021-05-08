Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.22

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $453,712.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00082020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00103133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00771919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.98 or 0.09257932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

