Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $238 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.01 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

BCOR stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $749.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.