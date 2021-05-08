BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.74.

NYSE CCEP opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,547 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

