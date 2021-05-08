BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.74.
NYSE CCEP opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.78.
About Coca-Cola European Partners
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.