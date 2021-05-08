BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.21

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 189694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
