BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.21

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 189694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

