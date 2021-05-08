Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $68,591.67 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -214.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

