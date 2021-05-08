Bounty0x Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,716.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $918,334.29 and $35,716.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00080959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.03 or 0.00796254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00104636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.33 or 0.09729799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00044401 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

