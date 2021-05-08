Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.