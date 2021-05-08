Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 69.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.10.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $460.20 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

