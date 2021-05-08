Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $483.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.49. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.97, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.29 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

