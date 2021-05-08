Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average is $227.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

