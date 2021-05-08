Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

