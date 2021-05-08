BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.78% of Inter Parfums worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

