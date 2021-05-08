Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 15th

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

