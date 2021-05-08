Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

