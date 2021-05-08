Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NDRA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 513,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

