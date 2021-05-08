Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post sales of $2.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $1.88 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,432. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

