Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post $34.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $33.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $166.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $182.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

