Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,077. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

