Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Million

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post sales of $5.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,337.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $25.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.08 million to $26.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.09 million, with estimates ranging from $32.78 million to $33.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%.

SRAX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SRAX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 462,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,860. SRAX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

