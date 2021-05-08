Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price at $157.30

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.30.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

IRTC traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 1,260,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit