Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price at $157.30

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.30.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 1,260,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.