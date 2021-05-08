Brokerages Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 476,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

