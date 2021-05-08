Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) PT at GBX 197

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.57).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of LON MRW traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 179.25 ($2.34). The company had a trading volume of 7,154,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.10. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.