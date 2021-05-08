Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) PT at GBX 197

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.57).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of LON MRW traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 179.25 ($2.34). The company had a trading volume of 7,154,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.10. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
