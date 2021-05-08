Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

