Brokers Issue Forecasts for Radware Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radware in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

RDWR stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Radware by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Radware by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Radware by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

