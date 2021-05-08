Brokers Offer Predictions for Cerus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cerus in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cerus has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

