Brokers Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $276,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,343.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.