Brokers Set Expectations for Curis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Curis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Earnings History and Estimates for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit