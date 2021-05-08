Brokers Set Expectations for Curis, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Curis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

