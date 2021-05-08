Brokers Set Expectations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

SOI opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $487.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

