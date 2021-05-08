Brokers Set Expectations for ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for ViewRay in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

VRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $879.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.