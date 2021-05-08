Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of BEP opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

