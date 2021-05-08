Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.69.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$36.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.39. The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.31%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit