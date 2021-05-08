Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an equal weight rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.69.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$36.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.39. The stock has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.31%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.