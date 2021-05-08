Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report sales of $272.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

