BRP Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRP opened at $26.31 on Friday. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

