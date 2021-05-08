Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Position Trimmed by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Bruker were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,491,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

