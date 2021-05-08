BTIG Research Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $65.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -168.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

