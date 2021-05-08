Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

