Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.99 and its 200-day moving average is $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

