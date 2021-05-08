Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $229.48 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

